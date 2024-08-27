Porch pirate makes off with chairs, potted plants in spree across Fresno and Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A strange string of crimes is hitting homeowners from Fresno to Clovis. They're noticing odd items disappearing from their porches.

"So she came up to my driveway in the middle of the day twice to steal these chairs," said Ashley Crystal Rojas, Fresno Local.

Ashley Crystal Rojas said two folding wooden chairs she bought secondhand are now in a third set of hands after they were stolen from outside her home on Saturday.

The chairs weren't pricey, but practical, to enjoy evenings sitting in front of her home.

Security camera video shows the theft happened in broad daylight, but Rojas said she didn't notice until she was leaving for work.

"So, I check my cameras and I see brazen in the middle of the day a white woman pull up in front of my house in a blue Prius, get out, walk up to my driveway, snag the chairs, and then scurry back to her car," said Rojas.

She said she then posted videos and photos online asking if anyone recognized the person in the video or the blue Prius.

Rojas hasn't gotten a name yet, but she did find more victims.

In total, she said 10 other people claimed to have been targeted. One on Mckinley and Palm said the thief made off with a plant.

In Clovis, on Bullard and Pollasky, a package was taken.

Clovis Police said they've gotten four reports about a woman in a blue Prius taking packages from homes near Barstow and Clovis.

The fact that the same person seems to be hitting houses repeatedly doesn't surprise police.

"It is common where we deal with the same suspects usually going to different houses around town," said Cpl. Nathan Jaime, Clovis Police. "Numerous subjects have been arrested for similar charges in the past."

Unless what is stolen is worth more than $950, the suspect would likely face misdemeanor theft charges and possibly trespassing. Both only have sentences of up to a year in jail.

Rojas worries if the thefts continue, it could turn dangerous.

"I think my concern is that they walk up to somebody's house and they get caught in a situation that escalates the violence, and we don't need anything like that happening here," said Rojas.

Rojas hopes by sharing the video, they can find the thief. Police are also hoping the video can help and ask if you have video of any of the thefts to turn it over to police.

