Porterville firefighters Capt. Ray Figueroa & Patrick Jones remembered for heroism

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- February 18th is a day of remembering Captain Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones in a positive light.

We were here at Station 71 this morning where firefighters, family, and the city came together to do just that.

"Honoring his life has felt like a privilege because he is the purest love I have ever known. But these last five years have honestly felt so surreal."

Katie Jones remembers her brother, firefighter Patrick Jones, who died alongside firefighter Raymond Figueroa, on February 18th, 2020, while battling the City of Porterville Library fire.

Figueroa was 35.

Patrick was less than a month shy of his 26th birthday.

"He was funny, he was the light of my life, just very such an old soul," says Katie.

And to honor their memories family and firefighters had a pancake breakfast at station 71.

"Today is definitely important and meaningful, not only for the citizens of Porterville but for the department as well, and make sure we continue to honor Ray and Patrick's sacrifice," says Fire Captain Rudy Aguilar also responded to the fire..

Days like today are difficult.

"It hits really hard for the department but also personally," says Captain Rudy.

The city also plans to honor Raymond and Patrick with their new library... which is currently in the design stage.

The City's mayor, Greg Meister, envisions two bronze statues.

"One with Captain Figueroa in his turnouts with his captain's helmet... and then Patrick Jones firefighter Jones was known for wearing his hat backward... I believe the bronze statue should be him and half nomads with his Porterville Fire Department shirt and Jones on the back."

For the family, they say the community's support has not gone unnoticed and they plan to use this experience to help others.

"My purpose in my pain is to be my brother's voice and just to make others feel not alone. He always made sure others aren't alone, so I feel my purpose now is to be his voice and to help others get through any type of grief that they're going through," says Katie.

The mayor mentions once funding and design for the library is complete.

The city will host a groundbreaking ceremony. Hopefully, that's within a few years.

