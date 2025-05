Porterville's Monache High School on lockdown due to on-campus assault, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Monache High School is on lockdown after police say someone was assaulted on campus Monday.

Authorities say the victim is being treated for their injuries and is expected to be ok.

It has not been confirmed if the victim is a student.

The suspect was identified and taken into custody off-campus. It is also not known if they were a student.

While the situation has been contained, officials say the school will remain on lockdown as the investigation continues.