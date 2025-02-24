Potential historic moments to watch for at the 2025 Oscars

On The Red Carpet's Oscar nominees special features interviews with the stars of this year's most nominated films, including "Emilia Pérez," "The Brutalist," "Wicked," "A Complete Unknown," and more.

On The Red Carpet's Oscar nominees special features interviews with the stars of this year's most nominated films, including "Emilia Pérez," "The Brutalist," "Wicked," "A Complete Unknown," and more.

On The Red Carpet's Oscar nominees special features interviews with the stars of this year's most nominated films, including "Emilia Pérez," "The Brutalist," "Wicked," "A Complete Unknown," and more.

On The Red Carpet's Oscar nominees special features interviews with the stars of this year's most nominated films, including "Emilia Pérez," "The Brutalist," "Wicked," "A Complete Unknown," and more.

Keep your eyes peeled for all the history that could be made at the 2025 Oscars.

The 97th Academy Awards, set for March 2, could see individuals and films alike score impressive and significant wins.

OSCARS 2025: See the full list of Academy Awards nominees

Check out these moments to watch out for at the 2025 Oscars.

Another win for female directors?

"The Substance" director Coralie Fargeat became the 10th woman nominated for the best director Oscar last month.

Should she win for the buzzy body-horror film, Fargeat would become just the fourth woman to do so in the nearly 100-year history of the Academy Awards.

The 1st Brazilian best actress winner?

With her best actress Oscar nomination last month for her work in "I'm Still Here," Fernanda Torres became the 2nd Brazilian actress to be nominated in that category.

Better yet? She's following in the footsteps of her mother, Fernanda Montenegro, who earned a best actress nomination for her work in the 1998 film "Central Station," making her the first Brazilian actress nominated in the category's history.

Her mother didn't win, which means Torres -- fresh off a Golden Globe win -- has the chance to become the first Brazilian actress to take home the coveted statuette.

Colman Domingo has another shot at history

When he was nominated for his work in "Rustin" last year, Colman Domingo had the chance to become the first Afro-Latino to win the Oscar for best actor.

He ultimately didn't win, but now he has another shot to do so with his best actor nomination for his work in "Sing Sing."

Latino representation at an all-time high in acting categories

This year marks the first time four Latino performers are nominated in acting categories with Colman Domingo up for best actor for "Sing Sing," Torres up for best actress for "I'm Still Here," and both Zoe Saldaña and Monica Barbaro up for best supporting actress for "Emilia Pérez" and "A Complete Unknown," respectively.

Will one -- or more -- of them take home a trophy? We'll have to watch and find out.

Will Diane Warren finally snag a win?

Diane Warren earned her 16th nomination for best original song this year, marking her eighth consecutive nomination in the category.

Up for "The Journey" from the film "The Six Triple Eight," Warren has another chance to finally win Oscar gold.

Warren's shelf isn't without an Oscar, however, as she received an honorary award in 2022.

A new EGOT among us?

With her best actress Oscar nomination for playing Elphaba in "Wicked," Cynthia Erivo has another shot at earning the coveted EGOT status.

Erivo's Tony, Grammy and Emmy are all associated with her epic turn as Celie in "The Color Purple" on Broadway, with her winning those trophies in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The star has had two previous shots at EGOTing, with two Oscar nominations for "Harriet" in 2020 -- one for best actress and another for best original song for "Stand Up" from the film.

"Wicked" is giving Erivo another chance at EGOT glory.

Musicals enter the best picture race

Two musicals -- "Emilia Pérez" and "Wicked" -- are up for the top prize this year: best picture.

This marks the first time since the 1969 Oscars that two musicals have been nominated in the category at the same time. That year, "Oliver!" -- the eventual winner -- and "Funny Girl" were up for the coveted award.

If either "Emilia Pérez" or "Wicked" wins, it would be the first time a musical has won best picture since "Chicago" did so at the 2003 Oscars.

A big win for trans representation?

Karla Sofía Gascón could make history as the first openly trans actor to win an Academy Award.

The "Emilia Pérez" star is up for best actress for her titular role a Mexican drug cartel leader who fakes her death and undergoes gender-affirming surgery, later attempting to right the wrongs of her past and reconnect with her former wife and children.

Elliot Page was previously nominated for an Oscar for his role in "Juno" in 2008, prior to coming out as transgender.

In recent weeks, Gascón has been under fire for past offensive social media posts.

The Spanish actress first apologized for her posts -- which contained Islamophobic, racist and otherwise offensive remarks on a wide range of topics -- but later said she was a victim of "cancel culture."

"Emilia Pérez" director Jacques Audiard has condemned Gascón's posts, telling Deadline "what Karla Sofía said is inexcusable."

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC and Hulu.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. and will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.