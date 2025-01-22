The 97th Oscars will air Sunday, March 2, 2024 on ABC.

Oscars 2025: Here's where to watch live and see the full list of Academy Awards nominees

Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will come together to reveal the 97th Oscars nominees. Tune in at OnTheRedCarpet.com for live coverage!

LOS ANGELES -- After a series of delays due to the Los Angeles-area fires, the 97th Oscar nominations presentation will take place tomorrow morning.

Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will announce all 23 categories live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California at 5:30 a.m. PST / 8:30 a.m. EST.

Watch the presentation in the video player above at that time.

You can also watch live on ABC's "Good Morning America," ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. It will also be live streamed on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy's digital platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, will air on ABC on Sunday, March 2, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. This will be his first time hosting the award show.

Check back tomorrow morning to watch the announcement and see the full list of nominations.

All categories are listed below in no particular order:



Actor in a Supporting Role



Actress in a Supporting Role



Animated Short Film



Costume Design



Live Action Short Film



Makeup and Hairstyling



Music (Original Score)



Writing (Adapted Screenplay)



Writing (Original Screenplay)



Actor in a Leading Role



Actress in a Leading Role



Animated Feature Film



Cinematography



Directing



Documentary Feature Film



Documentary Short Film



Film Editing



International Feature Film



Music (Original Song)



Best Picture



Production Design



Sound



Visual Effects

