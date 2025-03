Power outage in Mendota delaying start for junior high school

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A power outage in Mendota is delaying the start for a junior high school Wednesday morning.

The outage was reported on PG &E's outage map just after 6 am and is impacting over 1,000 customers.

Mendota Junior High School officials say students will follow a "foggy minimum day" schedule.

While there has been rain in the Central Valley Wednesday morning, it is not known if weather conditions caused the outage.