'Power Rangers' actor Hector Rivera wanted for allegedly assaulting man using walker

The actor, who goes by Hector David Jr., was a series regular on the TV series "Power Rangers Samurai."

NAMPA, Idaho -- An arrest warrant has been issued for Hector David Rivera, an actor best known for his work in the "Power Rangers" franchise, after police said he assaulted a man in Idaho.

Rivera, who played the Green Ranger, "pushed an elderly man to the ground after they exchanged words about a parking issue" on Friday, according to the Nampa Police Department.

After pushing down the man, who was using a walker, police said Rivera left the man on the ground and drove away.

"The man who was battered was helped up and he is going to be OK," police said.

Police shared video of the incident and a photo of Rivera on Facebook in order to help identify him as the suspect.

They are now seeking his arrest.

It is not clear if Rivera has retained an attorney, and ABC News was not immediately able to reach him for comment.

Rivera had previously been scheduled to appear at Magic Valley Comic-Con in Twin Falls this weekend, but in a comment on Instagram, event organizers said he would no longer attend.

"He will not be at the Comic-Con," organizers commented. "Just like all of you, we just found out as well."

