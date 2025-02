Preliminary 4.4 earthquake strikes Fresno County, USGS says

Did you feel it? A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck between Coalinga and Avenal on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Fresno County on Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says it stuck around 4:17 p.m. between Coalinga and Avenal, just west of Interstate 5.

Residents in Coalinga reported feeling the shaking, and the USGS says California's Shake Alert system was activated for this earthquake.

There are no current reports of damage.

