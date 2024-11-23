Preparations underway in Mariposa County as storm approaches

Mariposa County is expected to get significant rain over the next five days, with upwards of six inches in some areas.

Mariposa County is expected to get significant rain over the next five days, with upwards of six inches in some areas.

Mariposa County is expected to get significant rain over the next five days, with upwards of six inches in some areas.

Mariposa County is expected to get significant rain over the next five days, with upwards of six inches in some areas.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariposa County is expected to get significant rain over the next five days, with upwards of six inches in some areas.

Resident Gayle Weibert says year-round preparation is common in this community.

"We try to keep the pine needles out of the rain gutters, and keep any branches that are hanging where it could be dangerous, keep those down. We don't do a great deal of work. It's a mountain area so you do do what you can to maintain it," said Weibert.

As clouds loom, the county's office of emergency services says it's prepared for the storm.

"We're a mountain community, so we understand that the weather can be unpredictable and we're always ready for that," said Jeanne Haegele, a public information officer for Mariposa County

Haegele says the county has been taking part in daily briefings about what kind of impact this storm could have.

The severe weather that's led to deadly flooding and damaged roads in past years has prompted the county to be proactive before the rain arrives.

Local leaders are also paying close attention to the burn scar from the French Fire in July.

"We've been preparing by clearing our culverts and also clearing our storm drains so we can make sure we have a proper flow of that water. And we also have crews on standby ready to clear any debris from roads, any down trees,"

Officials say sandbag stations like this one here at Mormon Bar are also set up at the fire stations in Catheys Valley, Coulterville, and Don Pedro.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.