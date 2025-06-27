Preventing foodborne illness during the summer months

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer get-togethers are about pulling out the grill and cooking up your favorite foods. But that's not the only thing that thrives under the heat.

"Bacteria really like the hot weather and especially here in the Central Valley, we have really hot summers," said Dr. Sakshi Joshi, a Family Medicine Physician with Kaiser Permanente in Fresno.

With the Fourth of July next week, people are getting ready to serve up their treats and snacks. That's why it's essential to make sure your food is properly stored and cooked.

"Eggs, fish, you know those kinds of foods are high risk," said Dr. Joshi. "A key thing that you can do is make sure that you don't leave the food out, especially outside for more than two hours."

During the summer months, doctors see an increase of people getting sick from a foodborne illness. Dr. Joshi explains norovirus is one of the most common ailments.

"We see it a lot of times on cruises and stuff," said Dr. Joshi, "but we also see it a lot in the summer because of all the summer barbecues and picnics and stuff. It's really easy to spread, not just by contaminated foods but also person to person."

Symptoms to watch out for include nausea, vomiting, Diarrhea, and stomach pain.

Dr. Joshi says these symptoms can last up to seven days.

"If you are throwing up and having so much diarrhea where you're getting dehydrated, and you're not able to keep anything down, please seek urgent medical care," said Dr. Joshi. "We want to make sure that you're not getting dehydrated."

On top of proper food storage, make sure you stay hydrated and keep your hands clean.

Some simple suggestions to help from getting sick to ensure your summer doesn't turn into a bummer.

