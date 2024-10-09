Preventing the spread of germs from reusable water tumblers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Those big Stanley cups and other water tumblers are better for the environment than single-use water bottles, but if they aren't cleaned, they can spread germs.

On Action News Live at 3, we spoke with Greg Vargas, a physician's assistant at American Family Care in Fresno, who shared some germ-busting tips to help keep you healthy.

He said that since many of these tumblers are not dishwasher safe, you'll need to wash them with warm water and mild dish soap daily. It's really important to remove the little pieces and scrub the areas where mold, mildew and germs can thrive. Then, use a soft-bristled straw brush with dish soap to clean the inside of the straw.

Also, while cleaning the bottle daily is great, sterilizing it once a week will decrease bacteria growth. To sterilize, use one part white vinegar to four parts water and let the bottle soak for up to 10 minutes. Then rinse and wash the bottle with dish soap.

Vargas also discussed sanitizing high-touch surfaces like cell phones, iPads, scissors, pencils, pens and keyboards. He suggested putting 70% isopropyl alcohol into a spray bottle, letting it sit, and wiping it up with microfiber cloths or small towels.