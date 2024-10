Pride Visalia returns to Valley Strong Ballpark this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have an opportunity to celebrate decades of pride with everything from food to live music and performances.

Next weekend is Pride Visalia at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Action News sat down with co-founders of The Source LGBT+ Center Nick Vargas and Brian Poth to hear what makes this event so special.

