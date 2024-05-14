Pro-Palestinian protestors set up encampment on UC Merced campus

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Pro-Palestinian protest is underway at UC Merced ahead of an important visit to the campus.

Signs filled the grass area of the amphitheater of the school on Monday, with an encampment of student protestors sitting at the top of the hill.

The group said they are here in advance of the UC Board of Regents meeting in Merced from Tuesday to Thursday.

"It's important for us to make these demands clear to our chancellor as well as the UC board of regents and make it clear that the students at UC Merced are also paying attention," said Protestor Ravneel Chaudhary.

The students demand their tuition money should be used to support more housing and students facing food insecurity.

"We would like to see an academic boycott. This would take in the form of boycotting from things like study abroad programs with Israel," said Chaudhary.

This encampment began Sunday. The group said they are concerned about students getting arrested for protesting like they've seen at other colleges across the country.

"I saw some of their outlines, what they're requesting. I didn't completely agree with it, " said UC Merced student Zachary Silva.

He believes school funding should be exclusively used to support students.

Still, Silva hopes the demonstration will remain peaceful.

"It has been proven time and time again during the recent protest at all these colleges that the peaceful protesters are overrun by the non-peaceful protesters," said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.

With concern of this group growing, the Merced County Sheriff's Office posted these signs at Lake Yosemite on Monday.

"I'm gonna keep that lake area closed and as soon as this situation resolves itself that UC Merced then will reopen and hopefully carry on business as usual," said the sheriff.

The group of protesters said they are hoping to continue a peaceful demonstration on campus.

UC Merced sent Action News a statement, that says in part:

"UC Merced is committed to ensuring that all persons can exercise the constitutionally protected rights of free expression and assembly."

"Our attitude on this campus has been just very peaceful, very supportive," said Jeneen Barakat, one of the demonstrators.

The Merced County Sheriff Office says it's unclear how long Lake Yosemite will be closed.

It all depends on the events that happen on campus at UC Merced.

