Program at FPU's Center for Community Transformation aims to help entrepreneurs launch a business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An online course is aiming to make people's dreams of starting a small business a reality.

Registration is open now for the "Launchpad" program to help entrepreneurs reach their goals.

Associate Director at Fresno Pacific University's Center for Community Transformation (CCT), Bryan Feil, took me page by page through the Tink Construction website.

"This is some work I think he did down in Bakersfield, California," Feil said.

He was showcasing the website built by the business's owner, Ben Strickland.

Strickland created the website while taking the "Small Business Launchpad" course offered by CCT.

"He can put this link now on his business cards, on LinkedIn, Instagram or those types of things."

The seven-week course is aimed at helping entrepreneurs learn tools to turn an idea into a new business or to improve an existing business.

"We talk about you and your business, your customer and your context, your message and how are you connecting with your current customers and future customers," Feil said.

So far, CCT has helped more than 100 Central California Businesses through the "Small Business Launchpad" Course.

The class is offered with busy, business-focused individuals in mind.

It is held online for two hours each Tuesday.

"We've seen a lot of success who have been in it a year or two and are head down in the work and often don't get the time to look big picture on their business," Feil said.

The program is offered to anyone in the community.

You do not have to be a Fresno Pacific student to enroll.

The cost is $150 and two new cohorts are starting soon. One begins in September, and the other in October.

Feil says he hopes participants walk away from the course with confidence and the help they need to see their ideas grow.

"Entrepreneurs don't need to do this alone," Feil said. "There's a lot of amazing partner organizations that are here to support entrepreneurs to be successful."

Limited space is available in the September cohort and the deadline to register is August 28, but there's plenty of space in the October cohort.

You can find more information by clicking here.

