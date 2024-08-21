Progress continues on Merced's new sports complex

Crews continue to make progress at Merced's new regional sports complex near Tyler Road and Mission Avenue.

Crews continue to make progress at Merced's new regional sports complex near Tyler Road and Mission Avenue.

Crews continue to make progress at Merced's new regional sports complex near Tyler Road and Mission Avenue.

Crews continue to make progress at Merced's new regional sports complex near Tyler Road and Mission Avenue.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews continue to make progress at Merced's new regional sports complex near Tyler Road and Mission Avenue.

The driveway and parking lots have recently been paved, while the soccer fields have begun to take shape.

Work is also underway on features such as pickleball courts and blacktop areas.

The sports complex will offer a place for local groups to hold events and tournaments, which local leaders hope will draw more people to south Merced.

The park is set to open in 2025.