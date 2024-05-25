Prosecutors can take Fresno murder case to trial, judge rules

Nearly four years since Joshua Thao was gunned down, justice could soon be on the way for the victim's family.

Nearly four years since Joshua Thao was gunned down, justice could soon be on the way for the victim's family.

Nearly four years since Joshua Thao was gunned down, justice could soon be on the way for the victim's family.

Nearly four years since Joshua Thao was gunned down, justice could soon be on the way for the victim's family.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly four years since Joshua Thao was gunned down, justice could soon be on the way for the victim's family.

On Friday, a county judge cleared the case against Thao's accused killer to move forward, ruling that prosecutors have enough evidence to take Damion Salinas to trial for murder.

"The court has listened very carefully to the testimony, and it very clearly meets the burden of proof," Fresno County Superior Court Judge Gregory Fain said.

Salinas is charged in the August 2020 shooting death of Thao.

The 36-year-old died at the scene of this two-car crash in East Central Fresno.

Thao's sister, Hollywood actress Brooke Chia Thao, tells Action News Joshua was there to help a friend in need.

"He is always willing to help anyone, especially his friends," Chia Thao said. "And all he (expected) is just to help them."

But prosecutors say the scene turned deadly when friends of the other driver involved in the crash arrived at the corner of Backer and Belmont avenues.

The District Attorney's Office says Salinas shot Thao in the chest after an argument.

"He just got violently murdered for helping his friends," Chia Thao said.

At 22 years old, Salinas has already pleaded not guilty to murder.

His defense attorney, Miles Harris, is making the case that Salinas could have feared for his life when things got out of hand.

"A big group got together and were arguing about a rear-end collision," Harris said.

While the judge ruled that prosecutors can take the case forward, Action News Legal Analyst Tony Capozzi says Salinas could still have a strong defense.

"There's questions about whether or not there was self-defense involved," Capozzi said. "Whether or not the defendant thought something might be happening as he was potentially walking away."

Thao's sister says the family is looking forward to the day there is justice for her brother. Salinas is due back in court on June 13.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.