Protecting your vision during 4th of July festivities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fireworks are a central part of Independence Day celebrations, with families usually planning to cap off the holiday with the shooting sparks as they light up the night sky.

"Of the fireworks injuries, as you can imagine, a lot of them involve the eyes," said Dr. Mehdi Ghajar, an ophthalmologist with the Eye Medical Center in Northeast Fresno. "Annually, we know that about 13,000 to 15,000 eye injuries occur."

Those injuries can range from minor to severe. Dr. Ghajar explains that the most significant eye damage can permanently affect how we see or even lead to vision loss.

"Our ocular surface is full of stem cells that repair themselves every day," said Dr. Ghajar. "If you get a heat injury to those stem cells or a chemical injury, that can be very dangerous and long-lasting. Other injuries that are more serious than that are penetrating injuries."

That's why it's vital for people to stay aware of their surroundings, especially when celebrating with family and friends with your own backyard display.

"A lot of people who are injured by fireworks are bystanders; they are not the ones lighting the fireworks," said Dr. Ghajar.

The Eye Medical Center sees many patients with fireworks-related injuries. Dr. Ghajar urges people who suffer a firework-related injury to the eye to go to an emergency room and get treated right away.

"The sooner your eye injury is addressed, the more chances of healing and repair," said Dr. Ghajar.

If you plan to light up safe and sane fireworks during the holiday, doctors suggest taking precautions.

"The most important thing is to follow the instructions," said Dr. Ghajar, "Limit yourself to legal fireworks, and if you're going to be the one setting the fireworks, I would use the protective goggles."

Dr. Ghajar also says to make sure you're far away when the fireworks go off and to keep the sparklers away from young kids.

But the best way to catch the shooting sparks is to see it professionally done.

