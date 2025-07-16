Protesters ask Kings County officials to investigate Vera Goat Dairy

Animal rights activists from across the state came to Kings County to make their voices heard.

Animal rights activists from across the state came to Kings County to make their voices heard.

Animal rights activists from across the state came to Kings County to make their voices heard.

Animal rights activists from across the state came to Kings County to make their voices heard.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two dozen activists from "Direct Action" made the trip to Kings County on Tuesday.

They are asking the District Attorney's Office to investigate conditions at Vera Goat Dairy in Stratford after a disturbing discovery the group says they made earlier this year.

"There are dead mother and baby goats being thrown out like garbage in an illegal dead pile. "We have documented Vera Dairy and have found these sick animals being neglected, denied medical care, being left to die," Direct Action Everywhere organizer Cassie King says.

She continues, "Investigators using drone videography actually discovered this dead pile and they wanted to know why so many animals were dying and they went to look into the conditions and they did testing and found animals with respiratory infections and e-coli."

In May of this year, five activists were arrested at the dairy for taking five goats who they say would have otherwise died on the farm.

We reached out to the Kings County Sheriff, District Attorney and the Company, all declined to be interviewed on camera.

But during the protest a county employee who wouldn't share their name had this to say.

"I say shame on all of them, they don't know this county, they don't know our livelihood, everyone has the right to be here, they don't have our livelihood here," the unnamed county employee said.

The Kings County Sheriff and District Attorney said in a statement that they respect everyone's first amendment rights. If a crime is committed, people will be held accountable.

That's a risk that activists say they are willing to take.

"It's absolutely worth taking nonviolent direct action to save lives. For Phoebe and Celia, the two sick goats reduced and finally in the grass experiencing love for the first time, they would 100% say it was worth it to save their lives," King says.

The District Attorney's office says they could not comment as the investigation and the case against the activist are still ongoing.

For South Valley news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.