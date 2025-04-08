Rami Malek is out for revenge in 'The Amateur'

Rami Malek stars in and produces "The Amateur," a spy thriller that shows him trying to avenge the death of his wife. The film is in theaters April 11.

Rami Malek is stepping into new territory with "The Amateur."

The film is about a CIA decoder named Heller (Malek) whose wife is killed in a terrorist attack. Heller decides to take matters into his own hands to find those responsible and exact his revenge.

Not only is Malek starring, this is the first time he's produced a film.

Joelle Garguilo asked Malek what the audience needs to know before heading to the theater.

"That he's an amateur. That you can relate to him," Malek said. "You probably not have seen an action film like this. He's a very unexpected hero doing extraordinarily heroic things and questioning everything in each moment. Usually I don't think we really ever see that. I think we see a lot of, gunshots and driving cars. It's very cerebral."

Laurence Fishburne said that yes, audiences will see the action and drama but at the heart of this film is one word.

Love.

"He's a man who loses his wife senselessly. And his love for his wife is what drives to seek retribution against the people that took her life senselessly," Fishburne explains.

Malek's character is tested at every turn by what people think he can do and what he knows he can do to find the killers.

"It's about a guy who doesn't know what he's doing, but is is driven to the brink and discovers a hidden power inside of himself that he didn't know," explained Rachel Brosnahan. "What I love so much about this project is, I think anybody can understand losing somebody that important to you and being pushed to do things you never thought possible. And so there's a different kind of aspirational quality to this."

"To me, 'The Amateur' is a film about the difference between revenge and justice and which actually serves you, teased Caitríona Balfe.

"The Amateur" is in theaters April 11.

