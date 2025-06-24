Recover Lab brings new take on physical therapy to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Recover Lab is bringing a new take on physical therapy to Fresno.

"One of the most unique aspects of what we're doing here at Recover Lab is all of these services are on the medical directorship," said Dr. Chris Telesmanic with Recover Lab.

"So you know, you should never find yourself asking, is this right for me? What am I doing? What should I be doing? All those questions should be answered and so that you can feel confident in the treatments that you're getting."

Owner and doctor of physical therapy, Chris Telesmanic, says they meet with clients to determine their best treatment plan, and then offer services including what they call active recovery.

"That's where you're given one-on-one time with our stretch tech to provide hands-on stretching, instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization, like cupping, scraping, and just troubleshooting little issues that we can help address right, doing everything we can to stop little problems from becoming bigger problems," said Telesmanic.

Or you can opt for passive recovery and hop in the infrared sauna, take a cold plunge, or do red-light therapy.

"In addition to our active and passive recovery, our concierge physical therapy is going to take place in here. This is where you're getting a full evaluation, assessment, treatment and treatment planning moving forward."

The team develops a plan that includes in-house treatments and exercises you can take home.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, X and Instagram.