Reedley landscaper partially paralyzed after tragic fall

A Reedley landscaper may never be able to walk again after falling from a tree last month.

While doctors say Oscar Rios may not be able to walk again, they are staying optimistic about his recovery.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley family is navigating a new normal after their father and husband was partially paralyzed in a work accident.

Oscar Rios has been landscaping for many years, but had a bad fall last month in Reedley.

"Unfortunately he fell from a palm tree," his wife, Karen Medrano explained. "He fell straight on his back and he suffered severe cervical fractures."

He was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center where he continues to recover - despite difficult odds.

"The prognosis of him walking again is very low. His mobility is so limited right now," Medrano said.

Medrano finding the silver lining in a tragic situation.

A photo of Oscar Rios at work.

"The fact that he can move his arm just a little bit. Things like that. It does give us hope," Medrano said. "He's been conscious the entire time; he can verbalize and he can eat so those are huge."

Medrano and Rios have a 10-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son.

She says her husband is the sole provider for their young family and moving forward, life will look different.

"If necessary I'll definitely return to work which will be challenging with our kids involved in sports and activities," Medrano explained.

The family has set up a GoFundMe and appreciates the community support already received.

"Every message and every prayer has come at exactly the right time and I just get chills thinking about it," Medrano said through tears.

