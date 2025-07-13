Reedley Police Commander arrested for DUI, CHP confirms

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A police commander with the Reedley Police Department was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say Gary Kincaid was driving without headlights on Highway 41 near Bullard Avenue.

Kincaid was pulled over around 10:00 p.m. Friday night by the highway patrol. Officers say they realized Kincaid was driving in a Reedley Police Department unmarked patrol vehicle.

Authorities say he was off-duty at the time of this incident.

During the traffic stop officers conducted a DUI investigation and placed Kincaid under arrest.

He was cited and released on scene to a sober party.