Man arrested for 'unprovoked' stabbing in Los Banos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police say he stabbed the owner of a Los Banos Jiu-Jitsu business on Monday night.

The stabbing happened at around 7 pm at the Scott Savage Jiu Jitsu Academy on Mercey Springs Road near Santa Rita Avenue.

Savage's family says he was attacked from behind, catching him off guard in the middle of an evening class.

The Los Banos Police Department says 25-year-old Reginald Scott Grimes Jr. has been arrested in what they're calling an unprovoked attack.

The instructor was flown to a nearby hospital after sustaining several stab wounds.

Fellow business owners reacting to the news of Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor Scott Savage being stabbed.

Police say Grimes is a former student of Savage.

People who witnessed the assault tried to chase after Grimes.

"Their involvement by being good witnesses was instrumental in this individual being apprehended as quickly as he was," said Justin Melden with the Los Banos Police Department.

The 25-year-old was tracked down by police and booked into the Los Banos Jail on an attempted murder charge.

In a post shared online, Savage's family says the jiu jitsu instructor sustained several stab wounds to the neck and torso.

He was flown by helicopter to the hospital.

Detectives are still trying to piece together what led up to the attack.

Business neighbor Donna Koblis has been in the shopping center for over 20 years.

She is hoping Savage will be able to recover and go back to his passion for teaching.

"Everyone really likes him, and I couldn't see anyone really doing that to him, he's always very friendly," said Koblis.

Savage's family says he is in stable condition but has a long recovery ahead.

They have set up a donation page to help during this heartbreaking time.

To donate, click here.

