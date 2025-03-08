Registered sex offender arrested in Fresno for alleged possession of child sexual abuse material

A registered sex offender from Fresno is in custody after being accused of having child sexual abuse material.

A registered sex offender from Fresno is in custody after being accused of having child sexual abuse material.

A registered sex offender from Fresno is in custody after being accused of having child sexual abuse material.

A registered sex offender from Fresno is in custody after being accused of having child sexual abuse material.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A registered sex offender from Fresno is in custody after being accused of having child sexual abuse material.

34-year-old Bradford Morrison was arrested today by detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says detectives served a search warrant at a home near Gettysburg and Palm Avenues.

The Sheriff's Office says child sexual abuse material was discovered on Morrison's digital device.

We're told he has been arrested several times for possession of similar images.

Morrison was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony charge.