Renovations to Winton Park in Merced County

The park includes a new playground, graffiti-resistant picnic tables and 20 new trees with water-efficient irrigation.

A ribbon cutting on Tuesday marked a new chapter for the decades-old Winton Park in Merced County.

A ribbon cutting on Tuesday marked a new chapter for the decades-old Winton Park in Merced County.

A ribbon cutting on Tuesday marked a new chapter for the decades-old Winton Park in Merced County.

A ribbon cutting on Tuesday marked a new chapter for the decades-old Winton Park in Merced County.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A ribbon cutting on Tuesday marked a new chapter for the decades-old Winton Park in Merced County.

The $3.7 million project was funded by a state grant.

The space includes a new walking path, lighting, a restored soccer field and a renovated baseball field.

The project is a full-circle moment for Merced County Supervisor Lloyd Pareira, who played ball at the park when he was a kid.

Now, more families can make their own memories.

"Everytime I've come, there's been people on the walking path, there's been kids on the playground equipment, so I'm just excited for the community of Winton to have something nice that they can appreciate and enjoy," Pareira said.

The park includes a new playground, graffiti-resistant picnic tables and 20 new trees with water-efficient irrigation.

