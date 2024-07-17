Rep. Adam Schiff calls on President Joe Biden to drop out of race

Influential congressman Rep. Adam Schiff is calling on President Biden to withdraw from his re-election bid, predicting he'll lose to Donald Trump.

Influential congressman Rep. Adam Schiff is calling on President Biden to withdraw from his re-election bid, predicting he'll lose to Donald Trump.

Influential congressman Rep. Adam Schiff is calling on President Biden to withdraw from his re-election bid, predicting he'll lose to Donald Trump.

Influential congressman Rep. Adam Schiff is calling on President Biden to withdraw from his re-election bid, predicting he'll lose to Donald Trump.

Rep. Adam Schiff is calling on President Joe Biden to drop out of the race and "pass the torch."

"While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden's alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch. And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election," Schiff said Wednesday in a statement released by his office.

Schiff is running for California Senate, and he led the first impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

"Joe Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation's history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better," his statement read.

"But our nation is at a crossroads. A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November," he continued, then calling on the president to "pass the torch."

In an audio recording obtained by ABC News, Rep. Adam Schiff is heard speaking at a New York fundraiser and expressing his concerns about President Biden's candidacy.

In audio obtained by ABC News, Schiff privately warned donors about what he thinks could happen if Biden remains on the ticket.

"I do not think he is the best person to go into this election," Schiff told the group. "I think if he is our nominee, I think we lose."

This comes as a new poll finds that a majority of Americans think Biden should drop out. Seventy percent think he should withdraw and allow the party to select a different candidate. Among Democrats, almost two-thirds think he should withdraw. The same poll also found 57% felt Donald Trump should withdraw - but only 25% of Republicans feel that way.

On Wednesday, the White House announced that Biden had tested positive for COVID-19 following a campaign visit in Las Vegas and was returning to Delaware to self-isolate.

