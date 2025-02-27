The victim's family shared harsh words in court on Wednesday to the woman who left their loved one to die after a crash in Selma.

Repeat drunk driver sentenced for crash that killed passenger in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A repeat DUI offender is now set to stay behind bars for at least 15 years after a deadly Selma crash claimed the life of a man.

Lizbeth Romero will serve 15 years to life for killing Luis Rodriguez in a crash in 2021.

He was 28.

"My brother was just a happy person. Very, very helpful. Very responsible. He was the life of the party. He will be missed," said Sylvia Rodriguez, Luis' sister.

Rodriguez was in the backseat of Romero's car as investigators say she lost control after a night of drinking at Selma's Hideaway Bar.

She crashed just one mile away and police say she ran.

"What do you think Lizbeth is responsible for?" Action News reporter Gabe Ferris asked Sylvia outside the courtroom on Wednesday.

"For leaving him. I know she knew he was in the car," she responded.

Records reveal Romero's blood alcohol concentration was nearly double the legal limit that night.

"Ms. Romero, unfortunately, this is not the first time you and I have had a discussion about driving under the influence of alcohol," Judge Terrence told Romero prior to her sentencing.

The judge had first warned Romero about the dangers of drunk driving in 2021.

Romero had heard it again just 19 days before the deadly crash when prosecutors say police pulled her over in Oakhurst.

"The citation from that DUI arrest from Oakhurst was in her vehicle at the time when she was involved in that collision," said Deputy District Attorney Steven Ueltzen.

That citation allowed prosecutors to charge her with murder.

Romero denied the charge and others for years but just last month, pleaded no contest.

Her attorney read her apology in court.

"No words can describe how shameful and remorseful I am. I am truly sorry for all the pain I caused," read Romero's attorney.

Rodriguez's family wouldn't forgive Romero, saying she should ask God instead.

"Every time that cell door slams shut on you, may it be a reminder to you of what you did," said Esmeralda Rodriguez.

In the end, the judge told Romero that if she continued to drink and drive after her release from prison and killed somebody, she could be charged with murder again.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.