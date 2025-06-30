Replica of 'Dukes of Hazzard' car soars over fountain in Kentucky, video shows

A stuntman soared over a Kentucky fountain while driving a replica of the iconic "The Dukes of Hazzard" orange car.

More than 35,000 spectators gathered at the Somerset Cruise event in Kentucky on Saturday, June 28, to witness the daring car stunt.

Stuntman Raymond Kohn performed the stunt on a replica of the "General Lee" car from the 1979 show.

Video filmed by Antonio Palmer shows the orange car soaring above the town fountain before landing and crashing into barricades.

A man appearing to be a photographer rushes out of the way with just seconds to spare, the video shows.

"This is a very scary situation. You're putting yourself in a life-and-death situation on purpose, and I just need to focus on one thing, hitting that ramp, and that's it," Raymond Kohn, the stuntman who drove the vehicle, told Variety.

No injuries were reported.

