Reptile Ron gives up close look at stick bug

From chameleons to cockroaches and adorable giant rabbits, Reptile Ron hosts educational animal presentations across Central California.

From chameleons to cockroaches and adorable giant rabbits, Reptile Ron hosts educational animal presentations across Central California.

From chameleons to cockroaches and adorable giant rabbits, Reptile Ron hosts educational animal presentations across Central California.

From chameleons to cockroaches and adorable giant rabbits, Reptile Ron hosts educational animal presentations across Central California.

From chameleons to cockroaches and adorable giant rabbits, Reptile Ron hosts educational animal presentations across Central California.

Action News had Cody Guill in studio to tell us about a curious bug that is often misunderstood.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.