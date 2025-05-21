Researchers at UC Merced studying the link between air pollution and dementia

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley is home to many natural wonders, but the poor air quality can sometimes take away from the beauty.

A map from 2000 to 2018 shows PM 2.5 levels throughout the United States, with the Central Valley being in dark purple.

"You see that PM 2.5 concentration is around 15 or above throughout the years," said Professor Xuan Zhang, a Life & Environmental Sciences at UC Merced.

PM 2.5 is a tiny pollution particle that can penetrate deep into the lungs and even the bloodstream. The particles can come from wildfires, vehicle exhaust or even agriculture.

Professor Zhang explains that their research is to find out how PM 2.5 may cause dementia.

"The second thing is we want to find out what components in the PM 2.5 are essentially associated with the onset of dementia," said Professor Zhang.

The study is a collaboration between Johns Hopkins University and the Georgia Institute of Technology. A $2.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health is also helping to fund the research.

"The role of my team is to find out which pollutants are in the brain," said Professor Zhang.

"We'll do targeted analysis of the brain samples."

Zhang says there is already epidemiological evidence that shows exposure to bad air is associated with dementia. She adds their study will take it a step further.

"Our study will be providing the first evidence," said Zhang, "whether there are environmental hazards or the onset of dementia."

Zhang explains that by analyzing and identifying what components of PM 2.5 cause dementia, it can help shape future environmental safeguards and regulations.

"Policy makers could establish a series of prevention policies to reduce the risk of dementia caused by environmental hazards," said Zhang.

