UCSF Fresno aiding dementia patients as study shows increased risk for those over 55

With dementia rising in the U.S., Central California doctors are fighting back by supporting patients and families affected by the disease.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dementia affects millions of people nationwide, with Federal health leaders saying over 6 million older adults are living with Alzheimer's.

"How well society can afford to take care of people in society, may have a bearing on whether people develop dementia," Dr. Loren Alving, Alzheimer & Memory Center Director at UCSF Fresno, said.

A study from the medical journal "Nature Medicine" found people over the age of 55 had a 42 percent chance of developing dementia.

The study looked at health records of over 15,000 people.

"We know that as the population ages, the number of people the number in that age group are going to increase. So the number of dementia cases can increase as well," Dr. Alving said.

The study also found that risk for dementia was also higher in women and in the African American population.

Dr. Alving says it's not just our genetics that play a role in getting dementia.

"Did you get a good enough education? Do you have enough money to buy medical insurance? Do you have enough money to buy the food you need? Do you have untreated medical conditions? All of those things contribute to the incidence of dementia as well," Dr. Alving said.

The Alzheimer & Memory Center at UCSF Fresno is one of 10 centers in the state designed to make treatment plans and conduct evaluations, as well as teach the next generation of doctors who want to work in the field.

"The San Joaquin Valley prime students rotate through our center, the San Joaquin Valley prime is a track of UCSF that are selected valley and anticipate practicing here in the valley," Dr. Alving said.

The center is marking 35 years.

UCSF Fresno says the need for Alzheimer's and memory care in Central California is critical, especially in teaching healthcare professionals how to work with dementia patients.

"One of our goals is to train those providers in feeling comfortable. Because there are not enough neurologists to see all the patients who are coming through with dementia," Dr. Alving said.

