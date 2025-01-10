As wildfires burn across Southern California, residents are returning to their neighborhoods to find widespread devastation.

Residents return home to destruction after fleeing from Palisades Fire

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KFSN) -- People returned to their neighborhoods in Pacific Palisades on Thursday, only to find their homes reduced to rubble.

One of the neighborhoods along Pacific Coast Highway was completely destroyed by the Palisades Fire.

Just down the road, the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates was also leveled, leaving only charred vehicles and bikes behind.

People were coming back to their neighborhoods to see if they could find any mementos left in the rubble.

Lisa Anderson found her moms diamond, but it quickly fell back into the ashes of her home.

"This was my home and it's pretty devastating to come back and find this," said Anderson.

Fresno City firefighter Mark, who grew up not too far from the area, is now helping to protect what's left of the community.

"A lot of memories some of the restaurants in the areas that we used to go to are gone," said Mark.

"It can be overwhelming we are here to do a job now and to provide any service and help citizens anyway we can."

The Fresno City Fire Department has two dozen people and three engines assisting in Southern California.

Action News also saw a CAL FIRE crew from Madera assessing the damage from the Palisades fire.

