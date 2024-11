Residents in Sanger advised to shelter in place due to ammonia leak

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents near Pitman Farms in Sanger are being asked to shelter in place due to an ammonia leak.

Crews have been at the facility on North and Academy avenues throughout the morning.

Officials say that nearby residents may smell ammonia in the air.

They added that you should turn off any air conditioners and stay inside if you start to smell it.

Fresno Fire is assisting with the cleanup efforts.