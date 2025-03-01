Retired Fresno County Sheriff Deputy dies from brain cancer

Retired Fresno County Sheriff Deputy Austin Heiron passed away Friday from brain cancer. He was 47.

Retired Fresno County Sheriff Deputy Austin Heiron passed away Friday from brain cancer. He was 47.

Retired Fresno County Sheriff Deputy Austin Heiron passed away Friday from brain cancer. He was 47.

Retired Fresno County Sheriff Deputy Austin Heiron passed away Friday from brain cancer. He was 47.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of one of its retired deputies.

In a social media post Friday, the department said 47-year-old former deputy Austin Herion passed away today from brain cancer.

Action News was there last October when the community came together to raise money for his medical expenses.

Herion started his career with the Fresno County Sheriff's office in 2002 and retired 20 years later in 2022.

The very next year, doctors discovered a tumor and diagnosed the former deputy with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

In the post, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office thanked Herion for his service and friendship, saying he will be missed.