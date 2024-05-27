Retired Tulare County deputy passes away at 75

  • Watch Now

KFSN
Monday, May 27, 2024
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff has announced the death of retired deputy, Hector Islas.

He was a Vietnam veteran and began his career in law enforcement with the Lemoore Police Department.

Deputy Islas was hired with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office in 1988 and served in a number of positions before retiring in 2014.

He is survived by his wife, their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Deputy Islas was 75 years old.

