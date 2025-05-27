Reward for information on deadly home invasion in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The reward to solve a Hanford mother's murder is now at $20,000.

Nana Jeff Silva was killed during a home invasion in April.

Police say several men forced their way inside a home on Holt near Manor on April 18.

The suspects opened fire, striking Silva.

She died at the hospital a few days later, leaving behind two young children.

Officials say the suspects were wearing face coverings and were last seen driving away in a light colored sedan.

Investigators are searching for video and asking anyone with information to contact Hanford Police or Valley Crime Stoppers.

You could be eligible for the $20,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

