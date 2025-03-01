River Park's Chick-Fil-A to temporarily close for remodeling

River Park's Chick-Fil-A is closing next Thursday for a remodeling project.

River Park's Chick-Fil-A is closing next Thursday for a remodeling project.

River Park's Chick-Fil-A is closing next Thursday for a remodeling project.

River Park's Chick-Fil-A is closing next Thursday for a remodeling project.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- River Park's Chick-Fil-A is closing next Thursday for a remodeling project.

Action News first told you about the plans for renovation in January 2024.

In a letter this week to Valley residents, the restaurant chain announced the work is finally happening.

To prepare for construction, the Blackstone and Nees restaurant will close Thursday, March 6 at 2 p.m.

Last year, the company said it would be working on upgrades to the drive-thru and dining room.

There's no word yet on when that work will be done or when Chick-fil-A may re-open.