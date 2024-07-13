Republican Convention 2024: Speakers include potential VP picks Marco Rubio, JD Vance, Doug Burgum

Donald Trump's family is expected to attend the RNC, but Ivanka and Melania are not listed to speak.

MILWAUKEE -- The Republican National Convention and Donald Trump's campaign on Saturday announced a full list of speakers who will take the stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week.

The announcement comes as security preparations continue to ramp up for the convention as crews install metal barriers to distinguish the different security zones.

Former first lady Melania Trump is not expected to speak at next week's Republican National Convention, which will feature speeches by other Trump family members and a long list of GOP officials, including all of the men on his vice presidential shortlist.

The former first lady will attend the convention but does not appear on a list of headliners and keynote speakers released by convention organizers Saturday.

Those who will speak include Trump's oldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Lee Greenwood, the singer of Trump's walk-on song, "God Bless the USA," is also on the program, as is the model and rapper Amber Rose and Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White.

Other notable names include evangelist Franklin Graham, Teamsters President Sean O'Brien and the mayor of East Palestine, Ohio.

The schedule will also feature a long list of vice presidential shortlisters including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Full list of RNC 2024 speakers:

Trump family:

Donald Trump Jr.

Eric Trump

Co-Chairman Lara Trump

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Entertainers, celebrities and industry leaders:

Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition

Tucker Carlson, Television Host

Savannah Chrisley, TV Personality and Criminal Justice Reform Advocate

Franklin Graham, Renowned Faith Leader

Lee Greenwood, Country Music Star

Alina Habba, Trump Campaign Senior Advisor

Diane Hendricks, Owner of ABC Supply

Tom Homan, Former Acting ICE Director

Chris Janson, Country Music Star

Perry Johnson, Businessman

Charlie Kirk, CEO of TPUSA

Sean O'Brien, President of TEAMSTERS

Vivek Ramaswamy, Businessman

Amber Rose, Rapper & Influencer

David Sacks, CEO of Yammer

Bob Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods

Dana White, CEO of UFC

Steven and Zach Witkoff, Businessman

RNC leadership:

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley

COA Chairwoman Anne Hathaway

Host Committee Chairman Reince Priebus

GOP officials and candidates:

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-AL)

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL)

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL)

U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO)

U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), NRSC Chairman

U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-OH)

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI)

U.S. Senate Candidate Kari Lake (R-AZ)

U.S. Senate Candidate Jim Banks (R-IN)

U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Rogers (R-MI)

U.S. Senate Candidate Tim Sheehy (R-MT)

U.S. Senate Candidate Sam Brown (R- NV)

U.S. Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno (R-OH)

U.S. Senate Candidate Dave McCormick (R-PA)

U.S. Senate Candidate Hung Cao (R-VA)

U.S. Senate Candidate Eric Hovde (R-WI)

U.S. Senate Candidate Gov. Jim Justice (WV) & Babydog

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-4)

U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (LA-1)

U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (MN-6)

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-9), NRCC Chairman

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21), House GOP Conference Chair

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL-1)

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz (FL-6)

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13)

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (FL-19)

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast (FL-21)

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14)

U.S. Rep. John James (MI-10)

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ-2)

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-1)

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)

U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX-15)

U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt (TX-38)

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR)

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL)

Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND)

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD)

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA)

Attorney General Brenna Bird (R-IA)

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R-NC)

Mayor Eric Johnson, Mayor of Dallas & Former Democrat

Mayor Trent Conaway, Mayor East Palestine, Ohio

Dr. Ben Carson, Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Kellyanne Conway, Former Counselor to President Donald J. Trump

Ric Grenell, Former Acting Director of National Intelligence

Peter Navarro, Former Director of United States Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy

Mike Pompeo, Former U.S. Secretary of State

Linda McMahon, Former U.S. Administrator of SBA

Newt Gingrich, Former U.S House Speaker

Lee Zeldin, Former U.S. Rep. (NY-1)

RELATED: Trump's VP announcement will come by next Monday, adviser says

Project 2025 continues to hang over the RNC, a sweeping plan from conservative groups to overhaul the federal government.

When Republicans meet in Milwaukee next week, they will vote to officially confirm the new party platform, which has been crafted by individuals with deep ties to Project 2025.

Project 2025 initiatives include expanding presidential power, drastically cutting federal agencies like the Department of Education, a plan to fire as many as 50,000 government workers to replace them with Trump loyalists, and restricting abortion access.

READ MORE: Trump is trying to distance himself from Project 2025. Its architects helped shape his RNC platform

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts said on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast on July 2 that Republicans are "in the process of taking this country back." Former U.S. Rep. Dave Brat of Virginia hosted the show for Bannon, who is serving a four-month prison term.

"We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be," Roberts said.

Those comments were widely circulated online and assailed by Biden's campaign, which accused Trump and his allies of "dreaming of a violent revolution to destroy the very idea of America."

MORE COVERAGE: RNC committee adopts GOP's 2024 policy platform

Former President Trump has been attempting to distance himself from Project 2025 recently, but some of the people involved in Project 2025 are former senior administration officials. The project's director is Paul Dans, who served as chief of staff at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management under Trump. Trump's campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt was featured in one of Project 2025's videos.

John McEntee, a former director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office in the Trump administration, is a senior adviser. McEntee told the conservative news site The Daily Wire earlier this year that Project 2025's team would integrate a lot of its work with the campaign after the summer when Trump would announce his transition team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.