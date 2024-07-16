RNC speakers Tuesday: Chicago pastor Corey Brooks gives closing prayer in Milwaukee

CHICAGO -- A well-known Chicago pastor had a high-profile role in Tuesday's Republican National Convention.

Pastor Corey Brooks was asked to give the closing prayer at the end of the program.

He sat down for a one-on-one interview with ABC7 Chicago to talk about race, politics and how he will pray for the nation Tuesday night.

Brooks said he's been a long-time Republican, and he supports former President Donald Trump's policies and the party platform for 2024.

On Tuesday, his pulpit was the Fiserv Forum, and his congregation was delegates on a mission.

Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar weighed in on the RNC Tuesday.

Brooks, from New Beginnings Church of Chicago, took the stage at the Republican National Convention Tuesday morning for a practice run-through, as he prepared to step into perhaps the biggest spotlight of his life.

"So, it's a tremendous honor anytime you get an opportunity to pray on a national platform for the nation," Brooks said.

Brooks, who gained national attention as the pastor on the roof for his efforts to call attention to gun violence and work to stop it, said the attempt on Trump's life was startling.

"Whether it's the president or some guy on the streets of Chicago, whether it's a gun or with a knife, or a fist fight, violence is always horrible," Brooks said. "And so, I hate that our nation has gotten to a level where we're so divided, where we can't have a discussion, where we can't talk about issues without being confrontational."

Tuesday night's convention theme is making America safer again. Brooks has helped shooting victims for years, and sees a common thread with President Trump.

"And one of the things that is common with all of them is the humility and the thankfulness for individuals who actually make it out," Brooks said. "And I think that's going to have the same impact on President Trump. I think that the fact that he's alive, and that is a miracle, is going to speak volumes."

Trump has been labeled a racist by many Democrats, but that's not how Brooks sees him.

"I don't believe he's a racist. If I thought he was a racist, I definitely wouldn't support him," Brooks said.

Brooks believes the Republican Party is trying to expand the tent.

"And I think the party is reaching out to try to let people know that 'hey, we're the party that wants to welcome you,'" Brooks said. "I'm praying with the hope of God, and the power of God, that somehow we can become the Americans that we've always been, and that's been resilient and steadfast and unmovable, and somehow come back together as a nation."

Brooks said he was given about three minutes for his prayer, but pastors can get a little long winded.

In suburban Aurora, Illinois, Mayor and former Republican gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin hosted a gathering Tuesday for Black Republican mayors and representatives from around the country.

His message is that the Republican Party is a safe place for African Americans.

"Republican Party isn't a scary place for for Black lives. Matter of fact, our views and values align closely with Republican Party's, got to feel more welcome," Irvin said.

Former Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey senses Trump will bring unity to the party.

"I don't think that he's going to be fighting the Republican Party this term, like he was his first term. I think that's going to make all the difference in the world," Bailey said.