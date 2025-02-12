Maná, Mariah Carey, OutKast and Billy Idol among 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

The list of nominees to be considered for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class has been released.

Mariah Carey, Oasis, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Idol, Outkast and Phish are among the performer names and groups included on the list of 14 performers to be considered for Hall of Fame induction this year. Other names included on the list released by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation include Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Joy Division/New Order, Maná, Soundgarden and The White Stripes.

According to Billboard, Maná is the first ever Spanish-language rock band to be nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inclusion.

The announcement noted eight of the 14 nominees will appear on the ballot for the first time this year. Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, Outkast, and Phish round out the list of first-time ballot nominees.

"These remarkable nominees have each created their own musical style and attitude impacting generations of music lovers and contributing to the ever evolving sounds and continued growth of Rock & Roll," read a statement from John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

A group of over 1,200 international artists, historians and music industry professionals will vote on the nominees, to decide who will be inducted to this year's Hall of Fame class. The voters will consider the performer's complete body of work and influence.

According to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, the final list of performer inductees will be announced in late April as well as inductees for three special committee categories: Musical Influence, Musical Excellence and the Ahmet Ertegun Non Performer Award.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set to take place in Fall 2025 in Los Angeles.

At last year's induction ceremony Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest were among the names of performers inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.