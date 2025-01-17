Roy Wood Jr. seeks connection in new comedy special 'Lonely Flowers'

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. takes the stage in 'Hularious' comedy special centered around the lack of connection in our digital age

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. -- Comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr. is hopping on stage for his new comedy special "Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers."

On The Red Carpet caught up with Wood Jr. at his favorite SoCal comedy spot where he discussed his new special, the magic of a live audience and advice for entertainers hoping to make it big.

In our digital age, Wood Jr. has something to say about the lack of connection.

"I just think we're in a society where we're far more disconnected than we are connected," he told us. His new show "explores how lack of connection has sent society spiraling into a culture full of guns, rude employees, self-checkout lanes, and why some of us would rather be alone rather than be connected."

The Magic & Comedy Club in Hermosa Beach, CA The Magic & Comedy Club

Wood Jr. has been practicing comedy for decades, perfecting set after set at The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach.

He explained what makes the club special. "The audience here loves comedy, curates comedy in the right way, and you know when you walk on this stage, you're going to get an audience that is ready to laugh."

Richard Barrett, who has been a manager at the club for decades, has been watching Wood Jr.'s sets for years.

"He's one of those guys where you first watch him and you realize, oh there's something special with this guy... There's this intelligence and a little sharpness, a little edge and that's what sets him apart, that's what takes you back a little bit," said Barrett.

Wood Jr. is no stranger to hard work, and has a message for entertainers hoping to make it big.

"Do not listen to people who have never jumped out of a plane, because they can't give you any advice on how to jump out of a plane, and if you're in this industry, and you've chosen this as your occupation, and you've chosen this as your focal point and your dream... then you've already jumped out of the plane."

"Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers" is a part of Hulu's Hularious comedy brand and is streaming now on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.