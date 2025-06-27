Rural hospitals could be devastated by Big Beautiful Bill changes to Medicaid

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the battle over President Trump's proposed Big Beautiful Bill continues, rural hospitals find themselves on the frontlines of possible cuts to Medicare & Medicaid. Among the most vulnerable, experts are warning these cuts could cause several to close their doors.

Now, Senate Republicans are scrambling to draft a fix to the bill that includes relief before President Trump's self-imposed July 4th deadline.

Hospitals just like Madera Community Hospital, for example, could be the hardest hit.

"People getting in car accidents, they can have heart attacks, and if you have to drive all the way to Fresno that could mean life or death," says Diana Capps, Valley Resident.

The bill passed by the house looks to cut around $600 billion in Medicaid. The National rural health association warned this week these cuts could cause rural hospitals across the country to close their doors.

As a band aid, some Republican Senators have proposed to pour $15 billion dollars into a new rural hospital fund, but others say that's not enough. Now are asking for up to $100 billion.

"I agree with some of the Republicans that are skeptical whether $15 billion is enough to save rural hospitals across the country," says Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria.

Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria says even though the hospital is back open it's not financially in the clear.

She says if passed the bill would be a 'travesty,' she's now calling out valley representatives in Washington who voted in favor of the bill.

"I'm very disappointed that Congressman Valadao actually voted for this Big Beautiful Bill because I can guarantee you that some of his hospitals will close," says Soria.

Medicaid, a key insurer for communities like Madera where about 80% of patients rely on the aid.

"Even now we're not receiving enough money for rural hospitals, Madera Community Hospital, and many others like us are not receiving the money that we need to provide or pay for care," says Supervisor Robert Poythress, Madera County.

Proponents of the bill say the cuts are aimed at reducing 'waste, fraud, and abuse'.

But some California leaders like Madera County Supervisor Robert Poythress warns valley hospitals will have to pay the price.

"If you walk through that emergency room door, regardless of what your situation is, the hospital by law has to serve you so if you don't have Medi-Cal, the hospital eats those cost which cuts even more into that margin," says Poythress.

The National Rural Health Association estimates that under the Big Beautiful Bull hospitals will lose 21 cents out of every dollar they receive in Medicaid funding. Something many already struggling will not be able to recover from.

"Every small town should have their own hospital. I think it would be a big shame to lose a hospital for the community of Madera," says Capps.

President Trump said Thursday he is still hopeful he will be able to sign the bill by the July 4th holiday.