Safety improvements for Southeast Fresno intersections near completion

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A million dollar project is now near completion as part of the rebuild Fresno initiative that kicked off three years ago.

"We know that what we are doing here today is actually going to save lives," said Councilmember Luis Chavez.

Chavez announced Friday, three intersection upgrades in Southeast Fresno, Woodward and Cedar has a diagonal crossing, 8th and Butler now has a high visibility crosswalk with new lights in place, and so does the intersection of Orange and Lowe.

Those who live in the area say the infrastructure improvements will make a big difference.

"It's about time they put the lights, because many times I come here to the store and people won't stop. If I cross, people go as far as cussing me out, it's not right," said Southeast Fresno resident, Lupe Gascon.

Chavez adding he also knows first hand the danger the streets can cause.

"I actually grew up in this neighborhood, I grew up about three blocks down that way, and I still remember bringing my kids, having to cross butler to get to Winchell elementary, it's always been a challenge. We've actually had a number of accidents that have happened along here on Butler Avenue," said Chavez.

Now as part of the changes - there's also a sidewalk and ramp for people to use.

All the additions, keeping children out of harms way.

"We got three elementary schools a lot of kids crossing back and forth around I think it will be a lot safer now," said Southeast Fresno Resident, Fermin Aguilar Sales.

The next step will be to get the lights up and running.

