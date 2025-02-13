Saint Agnes partners with California Health Science University for medical student teaching

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Saint Agnes Medical Center is taking action to shore up the Valley's supply of good doctors and nurses.

This week, the hospital announced an expanding partnership with California Health Sciences University for medical student teaching.

The new, multi-year contract provides clinical rotations to the university's third-year medical students through the Saint Agnes Graduate Medical Education Residency Program.

Saint Agnes physicians will also continue teaching fourth-year medical students in sub-specialties.

Organizers say the goal is to provide undergraduate medical education in our area, while also encouraging students to pursue local residency and practice here to serve Valley patients.