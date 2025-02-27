Sanger High student hit and killed by vehicle identified

One of the two teenagers hit by a vehicle in Sanger Tuesday night has died from their injuries.

One of the two teenagers hit by a vehicle in Sanger Tuesday night has died from their injuries.

One of the two teenagers hit by a vehicle in Sanger Tuesday night has died from their injuries.

One of the two teenagers hit by a vehicle in Sanger Tuesday night has died from their injuries.

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials have identified the Sanger High School student that was killed after being hit by a car as Hubert Hsu.

Sanger Police say Tuesday night, two Sanger Unified teens were hit while crossing the street on Bethel and Almond Avenues.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Police say the driver did not see the 17-year-old boy and girl, and it's unclear if they were using the crosswalk.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where Hsu died of his injuries.

The girl remains in critical condition.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Sanger Unified officials say counseling services are available at their high schools and other sites.

