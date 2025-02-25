Sarah's Court opens in east central Fresno, offering 120 affordable housing units

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new affordable housing apartment building opened in east central Fresno as part of an emerging walkable community that will eventually offer shopping and dining options.

Sarah's Court apartments at Fancher Creek is now open. City leaders touted it as a groundbreaking move in the fight for more affordable housing in Fresno.

"Today, in a 15-month period we will have supported, facilitated, or subsidized over 1500 affordable housing units in the city of Fresno," said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

120 of those units are at Sarah's Court.

The apartments have in-unit laundry, a spacious kitchen, and high ceilings. Soon they'll be steps away from stores and dining options.

"We're giving families a place to call home. And we're changing the narrative because traditionally these amenities have not been afforded to our folks on this side of town," said Fresno County Supervisor Luis Chavez.

The whole Fancher Creek Town Center is within a 20-minute walk from these apartments.

"This is not just housing, sure people get to live here but it's about transformation. Not just transforming southeast Fresno, a place I spent many years, but it's about transforming the lives of people," said Dyer.

The project was funded by state, federal, and city grants and loans.

Lance Kashian & Company developed the space.

The city says over the next six years, Fresno will need 37,000 new homes.

Many of them will have to be very reasonably priced.

