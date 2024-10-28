Sean Combs accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old from Los Angeles in new lawsuit

In 2005, the parents of a 10-year-old boy from Los Angeles sought to help their son's burgeoning career and flew with him to New York to meet people in the music industry.

Sean Combs told a consultant the family hired that he wanted to meet with the boy alone, according to a new civil lawsuit filed Monday in New York.

In a hotel room, the plaintiff performed several rap songs for Combs who told the boy, who is referred to as John Doe in the suit, that he could "make him a star," the lawsuit said.

FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center on May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

"Combs asked Plaintiff how badly he wanted to be a star, and what Plaintiff would do to get to be one. Plaintiff responded, as might any ten-year-old child, that he would 'do anything,'" the lawsuit said.

At this point, according to the lawsuit, one of the other people present gave the boy a soda, which made him feel "a little funny."

"After Plaintiff consumed his soda and began feeling its effects, Combs told Plaintiff to move closer to him, which Plaintiff did. Combs then abruptly pushed Plaintiff down and said words to the effect of 'you have to do some stuff you don't want to do sometimes,'" according to the lawsuit, which then goes on to describe an alleged sexual assault.

The incident was alleged in one of two new lawsuits filed against Combs on Monday.

In a separate civil lawsuit, Combs is accused of sexually assaulting a then-17-year-old male auditioning for the reality show "Making the Band" under the guise of questioning how the teen would "handle situations involving sexual pressure."

The lawsuit said Combs, during a three-day audition, groped and fondled the teen while he "emphasized his power to control Plaintiff's future in the music industry."

During a second interview, Combs "instructed Plaintiff to undress, explaining that Plaintiff needed to demonstrate the ability to embody a 'sex idol' persona, which was purportedly required for the band's image," the lawsuit said. "This encounter also escalated into Combs forcing the Plaintiff to perform oral sex on him."

On the third day of the audition Combs allegedly forced the plaintiff to perform oral sex on his bodyguard. When the teen hesitated, the lawsuit said he was eliminated from the competition "with Combs claiming that Plaintiff was untrustworthy due to reservations to perform oral copulation on the bodyguard," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuits were filed by Andrew van Arsdale and Tony Buzbee, the same attorneys who have said they are evaluating claims by more than 100 alleged victims of Combs. Several have already been filed in recent weeks.

ABC News has reached out to Combs' lawyer for comment on the latest two lawsuits.

Combs has denied the allegations against him. In an Oct. 15 court filing, defense attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos described allegations made by anonymous plaintiffs as "spanning from the false to outright absurd" and called for them to be identified.

Combs, who was arrested last month on sweeping sex trafficking charges, has pleaded not guilty in that case. As part of his defense, Combs' attorneys have asked the judge to order federal prosecutors to disclose the identities of his accusers.