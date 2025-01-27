Danity Kane's D.Woods says she had 'troubling interactions' with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

NEW YORK -- D. Woods is breaking her silence on what she calls "troubling interactions" she says she experienced with rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

"I would say that this moment now is a time where I feel like my experience, my truth will really be heard and actually considered and believed," D. Woods, a member of the Combs-discovered former girl group Danity Kane from 2005 to 2008, said in a sit-down interview with ABC News' Eva Pilgrim that aired Monday on "Good Morning America."

"You know, he is looked at as a hero of our community, and myself included, I looked up to him too," she said. "So a lot of people don't want to believe that their hero can be this other person."

Combs, who was arrested in September on sex trafficking charges, remains in custody in the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a judge denied him bail.

Federal prosecutors allege that Combs had "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct" since 2008.

He was charged with sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy, alleging he ran an "enterprise that he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor or, kidnapping, arson and other crimes," according to the federal indictment. Combs has denied all wrongdoing.

D. Woods told Pilgrim that during her time with Danity Kane, she felt Combs created a verbally abusive work environment.

"He did it in different ways with all of us, you know, picking and prodding and just a way to chip and knock away, but then praise you," she said of Combs, whose creation of Danity Kane was documented on the TV show "Making the Band."

After her time as part of Danity Kane, D. Woods continued to pursue her passions, including performing on Broadway.

If she had the chance to talk to Combs today, the singer told Pilgrim she is not sure what she would say.

"I honestly do not know, but I don't think you really have to say anything, as long as I'm holding my head up high and my shoulders back," she said.

In addition to speaking with Pilgrim, D. Woods is also speaking out for the first time about her experience working with Combs on the Investigation Discovery (ID) documentary "The Fall of Diddy," airing Jan. 27, on Investigation Discovery and streaming on Max.

In light of the documentary, Combs' attorneys responded with a statement to "GMA," saying in part, "The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims, many from unidentified participants whose allegations lack context. By withholding this information, they made it impossible for Mr. Combs to present facts to counter these fabricated accusations."

"He has full confidence in the facts and the judicial process, where the truth will prevail: the accusations against him are pure fiction," the statement continued.