Search continues for 20-year-old kayaker from California who went missing in Oregon river

The search is on to recover a missing kayaker on Oregon's Willamette River.

Clackamas County deputies are looking for a 20-year-old man from California.

The blue kayak that the man was last seen operating was recovered near Elk Rock Island on the Willamette River.

On Sunday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard located the missing person's kayak.

At this time, the identity of the missing man is not being released, and the family is asking for privacy at this time.