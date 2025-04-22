Search for major sponsors for future Valley libraries

The major sponsor can name the exterior of the library after themselves, their business, family or organization.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County leaders are looking for some major sponsors for two future libraries in Clovis and Reedley.

In January, the Board of Supervisors approved new procedures for informal bidding and naming rights.

This is the first time the county has offered this type of opportunity.

It involves the successful bidder naming a county building in exchange for a payment fee to the county under a naming rights agreement.

The major sponsor can name the exterior of the library after themselves, their business, family or organization.

The library in Clovis will be located at the new Landmark Square in Old Town Clovis, across from the Veterans Center.

Construction for the new library in Reedley will take place at 11th and H Street.

If you're interested, you can contact the County of Fresno.

